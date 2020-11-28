wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Calls Bianca Belair The Future of WWE
During today’s episode of Talking Smack on the WWE Network, Paul Heyman praised Bianca Belair and said that she was the future of WWE.
He said: “I would be remiss if I don’t also let Bianca know, and I think she knows this quite well, You’re the future of the women’s division and that’s a word that is thrown around here a lot, but you are. You are an athlete with amazing credentials. You bring those credentials and that credibility to WWE. What you do is truly worthy of the tagline ‘the EST of WWE.’ I am in awe of the magnitude of your talent. You know, my feelings about The Street Profits. Those same feelings of admiration are bestowed upon you as well and I think that you know that.”
On the most recent episode of WWE Talking Smack, @HeymanHustle let @BiancaBelairWWE know that he is in awe of what she brings to the table and he considers her the future of WWE. pic.twitter.com/9b0Q3i2DLd
— Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) November 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Sasha Banks On Why She Doesn’t Want to Be on Total Divas, How Special Her Smackdown Title Win Felt
- Dr. Drew On The Severity Of Chyna’s Mental Health Issues Before Her Passing, Circumstances That Led To Her Death
- Details On How Available Vince McMahon Has Been During WWE’s Thunderdome Shows
- Note On Why WWE Dropped ‘Wobbly Walrus’ Character From Firefly Funhouse