Paul Heyman Says CBS Should Have Given Him The Late Show

Paul Heyman thinks CBS is dumb for cancelling The Late Show, noting that they should have given it to him. CBS announced earlier this month that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end in May of next year, and that the Late Show franchise will be fully retired at that time. The move has been heavily criticized by many in and out of the entertainment industry, and Heyman was asked by TMZ about the matter on Wednesday in New York City.

“I think it’s the dumbest move CBS has ever made,” Heyman said (per Fightful). “Why? They fired Stephen Colbert and they canceled the show. CBS should’ve kept the show, renamed it The Late Show Starring Paul Heyman.”

He continued, “Could you imagine every night, except for Mondays when I’m on Raw, ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. Welcome to The Late Show.’ If CBS wants ratings, call me.”

Heyman’s clients Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker will battle Roman Reigns & Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam.