Paul Heyman Touts Cody Rhodes’ Commitment To Promoting WWE

Paul Heyman is the consummate salesman, and he appreciates the level of commitment that Cody Rhodes has to promoting WWE. Heyman spoke about the Undisputed WWE Champion and how he handles his responsibilities as champion in conversation with Logan Paul on Impaulsive, noting that Rhodes gives all his time to promoting the company.

“Cody Rhodes is the champion,” Heyman began (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “If there’s anybody right now, and my God the business that — he’s a commerce facilitator. He sells tickets, he sells t-shirts, he sells weight belts, he sells replica title belts that he signs, he drives commerce. ‘Cody we need you at a — we need you in Detroit. We’re at 98%, we really want to sell out, we’re going to book you on three morning radio shows starting at 6am in Detroit.’ ‘Great, I’ll be there, if there’s any others overnight, I’ll do the overnight radios too. I’ll do the afternoon drive time radios and then I’ll get to the arena in time for the show.'”

Heyman added, “My God man, and he does it on his days off too. The commitment that he has to promote the product, that goes along with it too.”

Rhodes won the championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, and will next defend it against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.