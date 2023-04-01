Paul Heyman On If Cody Rhodes Can Carry WWE The Way Roman Reigns Has, How Cody Has Already Changed Wrestling

In an interview with Out of Character, Paul Heyman discussed if Cody Rhodes could potentially carry WWE the way Roman Reigns has. Heyman was blunt in saying that he doesn’t see anyone who could carry WWE the way Reigns has, but did describe what he likes about Cody. Highlights of his comments are below.

On if Cody Rhodes can carry WWE like Roman Reigns has: “I would be hesitant to ask anybody to follow the body of work and the transformative tone, tenor, demeanor that Roman Reigns has brought to WWE and its audience and its expanded audience and the industry for the past two and a half years. If you’re looking for a successor to Roman Reigns, there is nobody, sorry, there is nobody, none. If I thought that there was… Because the first move I made after Lesnar had to be bigger than what I did with Lesnar and we were together for 20 years, multiple title reigns, and UFC together behind-the-scenes there, but still. Best selling book together, and then the holy grail of WWE, bigger than any championship, any main event, anything you could ever want, conquering Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania.”

On what he likes about Cody Rhodes: “Here’s what I like about him. He’s a disruptor. He really is. Look what he did. He didn’t like where he was here, he walked. He scratched and clawed and went through all the, I don’t want to disparage bingo halls, I made a big part of my rep to this day in a bingo hall, God bless the bingo halls, thank you for the bingo halls, he played the bingo halls, he played the VFWs, he played the local high schools, he performed in front of 25 people somewhere somehow, smelt where the business was going.”

On how Cody has already changed the game: “The vision to a couple of other people, and someone with billions of dollars to back it, and get distribution, got it on television, he disrupted this industry. He changed the game already.”

