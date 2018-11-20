Paul Heyman Comments on Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier Possibility, Talks Conor McGregor in WWE

– Paul Heyman spoke with TMZ for a new interview and discussed the possibility of Brock Lesnar facing Daniel Cormier in the UFC and more. You can see the video and highlights below:

On Lesnar facing Cormier: “As long as Daniel Cormier has the balls to step into the Octagon and put the title up against Brock Lesnar and if UFC comes up with the money for Brock Lesnar, I don’t see anything that would keep Brock Lesnar from taking the fight.”

On the idea of managing Conor McGregor in WWE: “The only way I would ever advocate for Conor McGregor is if I got 50% of his money, which considering the fact that I can talk far better than Conor McGregor, I would deserve a lot more. But I would be reasonable in my fee for my advocacy.”