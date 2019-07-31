WWE News: Paul Heyman Comments on MLB Brawl, Carmella and R-Truth Appear on Grizz Gaming, Samoa Joe Wants Competition on UUDD

– WWE Executive Director of Raw Paul Heyman recently commented on the recent brawl that took place at a Reds vs. Pirates game this week. You can check out Heyman’s comments and the original clip of the brawl below.

I have several profound comments on the hottest brawl in #Baseball this year. 1 – EC DUB! EC DUB! EC DUB! 2 – This pales in comparison to the beating my client @BrockLesnar delivered to @WWERollins on @WWE #RAW! 3 – My client, BRRRRRRROCK LESNAR, is the reigning, defending … https://t.co/rt2IyjBcku — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 31, 2019

– WWE Superstars Carmella and R-Truth appeared on WMC5 in Memphis this week, and they also appeared on Grizz Gaming. You can check out their Grizz Gaming chat below.

– Samoa Joe appeared in a new UpUpDownDown video where he demands competition for his UUDD title. You can check out that clip below.