wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Comments on MLB Brawl, Carmella and R-Truth Appear on Grizz Gaming, Samoa Joe Wants Competition on UUDD
– WWE Executive Director of Raw Paul Heyman recently commented on the recent brawl that took place at a Reds vs. Pirates game this week. You can check out Heyman’s comments and the original clip of the brawl below.
I have several profound comments on the hottest brawl in #Baseball this year.
1 – EC DUB! EC DUB! EC DUB!
2 – This pales in comparison to the beating my client @BrockLesnar delivered to @WWERollins on @WWE #RAW!
3 – My client, BRRRRRRROCK LESNAR, is the reigning, defending … https://t.co/rt2IyjBcku
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 31, 2019
– WWE Superstars Carmella and R-Truth appeared on WMC5 in Memphis this week, and they also appeared on Grizz Gaming. You can check out their Grizz Gaming chat below.
GM @langwhitaker sat down with @WWE Superstars @CarmellaWWE & @RonKillings to play some WWE & things got WILD 😂🎮#SDLive – tonight at FedExForum!! 🎟- https://t.co/7dxTxn7rct pic.twitter.com/nIMT4M9iLC
— Grizz Gaming (@GrizzGaming) July 30, 2019
– Samoa Joe appeared in a new UpUpDownDown video where he demands competition for his UUDD title. You can check out that clip below.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Broke Up the Steiner Brothers, Not Being a Supporter of Tag Team Wrestling
- Jim Ross Talks WCW Letting Ricky Steamboat Go in 1989, Why It Was a Mistake
- WWE Reportedly Changing Dolph Ziggler vs. Miz Match at SummerSlam
- Hulk Hogan Discusses Randy Savage Being Upset With Him Over How He Held Elizabeth