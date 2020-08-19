wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Comments on Renee Young’s Reported WWE Departure
Renee Young’s reported plans to exit WWE after SummerSlam is big news today, and Paul Heyman has some thoughts to share. As reported earlier today, Young is reportedly set to exit the company after this weekend and gave her notice a week ago. Heyman posted to Twitter and Instagram to share his thoughts about the exit, sharing video of a sitdown interview he did with Young on the August 6th, 2018 episode of Raw.
Heyman wrote:
I am, as many others are, just hearing / reading the news that @ReneeYoungWWE will be pursuing other dreams outside of World Wrestling Entertainment. Besides changing her IG name, I can only imagine the plethora of projects running through this young lady’s vivid imagination. Working with Renee has been an absolute pleasure. She always brought out the very best in everyone she worked with, and I am forever indebted to her for her on-screen generosity and trust. I look forward to whatever projects she chooses to grace with her passion and personality, and thank her for the opportunity to work with such a professional.
The news broke today that @ReneeYoungWWE will be leaving @WWE to pursue other dreams.
I owe Renee.
She brought out the very best in everyone with whom she worked. A few words on the pleasure of working with her: https://t.co/pAzi8p0Vzwhttps://t.co/tJMjm2bTZN
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 19, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I am, as many others are, just hearing / reading the news that @ReneeYoungWWE will be pursuing other dreams outside of World Wrestling Entertainment. Besides changing her IG name, I can only imagine the plethora of projects running through this young lady's vivid imagination. Working with Renee has been an absolute pleasure. She always brought out the very best in everyone she worked with, and I am forever indebted to her for her on-screen generosity and trust. I look forward to whatever projects she chooses to grace with her passion and personality, and thank her for the opportunity to work with such a professional.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Conspiracy Theory That Hulk Hogan Pushed WCW To Bring in Warrior in 1998 So He Could Avoid Facing Bret Hart, How Much Warrior Was Paid
- Bully Ray, Velvet Sky Criticize Shawn Michaels’ Selling of Randy Orton’s Punt Kick
- Nia Jax Posts Comment on Velveteen Dream Investigation Post
- Former WWE Head of Security Discusses Taking Vince McMahon to the Doctor After He Tore His Quads, Being Stuck On Plane With Paul Heyman