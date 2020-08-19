Paul Heyman Comments on Renee Young’s Reported WWE Departure

Renee Young’s reported plans to exit WWE after SummerSlam is big news today, and Paul Heyman has some thoughts to share. As reported earlier today, Young is reportedly set to exit the company after this weekend and gave her notice a week ago. Heyman posted to Twitter and Instagram to share his thoughts about the exit, sharing video of a sitdown interview he did with Young on the August 6th, 2018 episode of Raw.

Heyman wrote:

I am, as many others are, just hearing / reading the news that @ReneeYoungWWE will be pursuing other dreams outside of World Wrestling Entertainment. Besides changing her IG name, I can only imagine the plethora of projects running through this young lady’s vivid imagination. Working with Renee has been an absolute pleasure. She always brought out the very best in everyone she worked with, and I am forever indebted to her for her on-screen generosity and trust. I look forward to whatever projects she chooses to grace with her passion and personality, and thank her for the opportunity to work with such a professional.