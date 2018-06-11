Quantcast

 

Paul Heyman Congratulates Brock Lesnar on Breaking WWE Championship Record

June 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paul Heyman Brock Lesnar Raw

– Paul Heyman posted to Twitter to congratulate Brock Lesnar on breaking CM Punk’s record to become longest-reigning WWE world champion of the modern era. Heyman posted the following after Lesnar hit 435 days in his Universal Championship reign on Monday to surpass Punk’s WWE Championship reign of 434 days:

