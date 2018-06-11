Paul Heyman Congratulates Brock Lesnar on Breaking WWE Championship Record

– Paul Heyman posted to Twitter to congratulate Brock Lesnar on breaking CM Punk’s record to become longest-reigning WWE world champion of the modern era. Heyman posted the following after Lesnar hit 435 days in his Universal Championship reign on Monday to surpass Punk’s WWE Championship reign of 434 days:

Congratulations to @BrockLesnar for day #435 as the reigning defending undisuputed @WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion. This is yet another historic accomplishment for my client, the longest consecutive-day tenure as a globally-recognized champion in the modern era! pic.twitter.com/bVAhhBtdKT — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 11, 2018