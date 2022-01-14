Paul Heyman Congratulates Roman Reigns On Hitting 500 Days As Champion

Paul Heyman may not be Roman Reigns’ advisor anymore, but he’s still happy to congratulate the Tribal Chief on being WWE Universal Champion for 500 days. As noted earlier, Reigns hit the 500 day mark on Thursday. Heyman posted to Instagram congratulating Reigns (and taking some credit) for the title reign, posting:

“The entire WWE Universe (and #multiverse, and #metaverse) should be spending today ACKNOWLEDGING the fact that @romanreigns is only the second being in history (other than The Beast BRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR) to hold the @WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship for 500 consecutive days. I would besmirch, indeed disparage my own contributions and accomplishments if I didn’t ACKNOWLEDGE this amazing achievement by the #TribalChief of the #IslandOfRelevancy. It has been, without question, a championship reign for the history books, including the single most declarative pinfall victory in the history of #WrestleMania main events. I therefore congratulate the #HeadOfTheTable on day 500 of his uninterrupted tenure as the reigning, defending, undisputed, #WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion!”