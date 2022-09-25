Paul Heyman Talks WWE’s Focus On Recruiting Younger Talent

Paul Heyman recently appeared on WrestleRant and spoke about WWE’s emphasis on recruiting younger talent and the process of bridging the gap between an older generation and the next phase of WWE wrestlers and fans (via Wrestling Inc). With the promotion’s focus on hiring collegiate athletes to the roster, Heyman believes the efforts will pay off in the future. You can read a highlight and watch the full interview below.

On increasing the number of younger talent at WWE: “Youth, enthusiasm, vision, desire, ambition, the unknown, the pursuit of a dream, and for an old guy like me, that’s something to be around. I learn from them because I’m in my 50s. … I’m not around a bunch of 21-, 22-, 23-, 24-, 25-year-olds, so to hear them in their own environments, around their own peers within their own culture speak their own lexicon, tell me what resonates with them. … When I speak on television, I have to not only communicate with people my own age, I have to communicate with people far younger than I am. … I benefit from this probably far more than they do.”