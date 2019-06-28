Paul Heyman’s Creative Influence Had Expanded In Months Leading Up To Executive Director Announcement

– Paul Heyman’s big promotion to Raw Executive Director apparently wasn’t the most surprising news, as his role in creative had expanded in recent months. The WON reports that Heyman’s role in creative had expended, becoming one of the “key people” in creative over recent months and was attending Smackdown events. As has been reported, he was also the main person responsible for Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey’s creative directions, though Rousey’s storyline was thrown awry in the build to WrestleMania by Vince McMahon.

The site also notes that Heyman is very popular with the road crew and is entirely up-to-date on all things wrestling. His influence with Vince McMahon has improved, and his promotion makes Brock Lesnar more likely to continue with the company, as well as making Ronda Rousey more likely to return.

While Heyman had been doing more and more on the creative side, he was also still heavily focused on his family and other projects. The Executive Director position will be a full-time role that will make outside endeavors less likely, which suggests that McMahon is likely paying him a lot.