wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Wants Credit for Saying Charlotte Flair Would Headline WrestleMania
– As previously reported, the Raw women’s title match will be the headliner for WrestleMania 35. Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The advocate for Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, wants the record to show that he called Charlotte Flair main eventing a WrestleMania to eventually happen.
Heyman wrote earlier today on Twitter, “Let’s give me the credit I deserve, shall we? When I said @MsCharlotteWWE would main event @WWE @WrestleMania, it wasn’t a prediction … IT WAS A SPOILER!!!” You can check out that tweet below.
Let's give me the credit I deserve, shall we?
When I said @MsCharlotteWWE would main event @WWE @WrestleMania, it wasn't a prediction … IT WAS A SPOILER!!!https://t.co/cfi7XkmujG
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo Says “Vindictive” WWE Picked Baron Corbin as Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania Opponent As Way of Punishing Him For TNA
- Big Show Reveals That The Undertaker Once Texted Him a Picture of His Genitals
- Taryn Terrell Appears as Mud Wrestler in Netflix’s Motley Crue Biopic (Pics)
- Vince Russo Explains What Happened Backstage To Triple H After Kliq Curtain Call, Says Bruce Prichard Wanted To Fire Triple H