Paul Heyman Wants Credit for Saying Charlotte Flair Would Headline WrestleMania

– As previously reported, the Raw women’s title match will be the headliner for WrestleMania 35. Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The advocate for Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, wants the record to show that he called Charlotte Flair main eventing a WrestleMania to eventually happen.

Heyman wrote earlier today on Twitter, “Let’s give me the credit I deserve, shall we? When I said @MsCharlotteWWE would main event @WWE @WrestleMania, it wasn’t a prediction … IT WAS A SPOILER!!!” You can check out that tweet below.