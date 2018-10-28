Various News: Paul Heyman Has Proposition for Indian Cricket Team, The Bella Twins Dance at a Pep Rally, and Fan Poll on Crown Jewel

– Brock Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman, had the following exchange with Star Sports India on Twitter yesterday:

I will give props to #KingKohli for his accomplishments, and therefore issue a one-time pardon to @StarSportsIndia for "borrowing" (ahem) from my catchphrase for @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Thou art pardoned by decree of #YourHumbleAdvocate. You are most welcome! https://t.co/SRSy39heye — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 27, 2018

Some even call #KingKohli the 'beast incarnate'. But, we'll let you have that one! 😉 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 27, 2018

In order for #KingKohli to even consider being billed as The Beast Incarnate (property of @BrockLesnar, reigning defending undisputed greatest athlete in the world), he would have to have #PaulHeyman as an #Advocate. @StarSportsIndia, I applaud your passion, for I am the #GOAT! https://t.co/d4qFUZbN1b — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 27, 2018

– The Bella Twins released a video on their Instagram page, showing them dancing at a pep rally in New York. You can check out that video posted online below.

– WWE released a new fan poll asking who will win the Universal title at Crown Jewel this week. 81 percent of fans voted for Braun Strowman. The other 19 percent voted for Brock Lesnar.