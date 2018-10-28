Quantcast

 

Various News: Paul Heyman Has Proposition for Indian Cricket Team, The Bella Twins Dance at a Pep Rally, and Fan Poll on Crown Jewel

October 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Brock Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman, had the following exchange with Star Sports India on Twitter yesterday:

– The Bella Twins released a video on their Instagram page, showing them dancing at a pep rally in New York. You can check out that video posted online below.

– WWE released a new fan poll asking who will win the Universal title at Crown Jewel this week. 81 percent of fans voted for Braun Strowman. The other 19 percent voted for Brock Lesnar.

