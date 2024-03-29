wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Calls WWE Smackdown The ‘Greatest Reality Show In The History of Television’
In an interview with Wrestlerant (via Fightful), Paul Heyman hyped up WWE Smackdown and spoke about how it portrays an authentic version of its top star, Roman Reigns.
He said: “That what you see on WWE television is exactly what you get. That SmackDown is the greatest reality show in the history of television. Because on the Friday nights that feature Roman Reigns, you get to see an authentic portrayal of the, the top star in the entire industry. That he presents to you the responsibility and the obligation and the accountability of being the top star. He has no problems articulating the burden of being the top star, not just in WWE, but in the entire industry as well and that’s something that no one else has ever accurately portrayed, certainly on the cinematic level that Roman Reigns has portrayed it before in the history of sports entertainment.“
