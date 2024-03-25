Paul Heyman Directed Upcoming Biography: WWE Legends Episode on Roman Reigns

WWE has revealed that this coming weekend’s Biography: WWE Legends on Roman Reigns was directed by Paul Heyman. The episode on Reigns is set to air on March 31st, and WWE announced on Monday that Heyman directed and executive produced the episode.

Biography: WWE Legends featuring Roman Reigns was directed and executive produced by Paul Heyman

Breaking news: WWE can exclusively report that Biography: WWE Legends featuring Roman Reigns was directed and executive produced by The Wiseman himself, Paul Heyman!

“I wanted the most authentic documentary in the history of #WWEonAE,” stated The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. “The Wiseman was the only one who could do this story the justice it deserves. There’s so much about me that I’ve never discussed in public before. This is the true story of Joe Anoa’i and Roman Reigns!”

Biography: WWE Legends featuring Roman Reigns airs this Sunday, March 31, on A&E at 9/8c