– As previously noted, a new episode of Biography: WWE Legends debuts this weekend on A&E highlighting the career of Roman Reigns. WWE also confirmed that this weekend’s episode on Reigns is directed and executive produced by The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman.

Reigns said on the episode, “I wanted the most authentic documentary in the history of #WWEonAE The Wiseman was the only one who could do this story the justice it deserves. There’s so much about me that I’ve never discussed in public before. This is the true story of Joe Anoa’i and Roman Reigns!”

The new episode debuts on Sunday, March 31 on A&E. It will air at 8:00 pm EST.