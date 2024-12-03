– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, The Wise Man Paul Heyman discussed his surge in popularity during The Bloodline storyline. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I don’t know if I would consider myself a very popular man. That is certainly embedded within quite an intriguing story that has captured the imagination of wrestling fans, sports entertainment fans, fans that never paid attention to WWE before on a global basis. We have an ensemble cast here and we have a structure that allows for some great creative freedom, so I would have to share that credit with quite a few people, but thank you for the credit nonetheless.”

Heyman stood beside The OG Bloodline, who was successful against The Bloodline in the men’s WarGames match last Saturday at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.