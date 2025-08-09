– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE’s Oracle, Paul Heyman, discussed the weekly grind WWE creative writers have to deal with. Heyman notes that while he goes to the creative meetings, he’s not exposed to the weekly grind that WWE’s writers face. He stated the following (via Fightful)

“Some of them, not all of them. Long-term meetings, I’m in. When we start talking about next year’s WrestleMania or the year after WrestleMania or the year after that’s WrestleMania or next year’s Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber or this year’s Survivor Series. When we start planning things out, I go to those meetings. I’m not exposed to the weekly grind like the other writers who deserve a ton of credit. They’re exposed to that weekly grind, I’m not.”

Paul Heyman’s client, Seth Rollins, was victorious last weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase against CM Punk and won the World Heavyweight Title. Rollins revealed that his injury from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event was a ruse.