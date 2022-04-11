Paul Heyman Doesn’t Want WWE Hall of Fame Induction Yet, Talks Working With Steve Austin & Undertaker

Paul Heyman is too busy with his work for Roman Reigns to consider a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction right now. Heyman was a guest on 101 WRIF and talked about his history with Undertaker and Steve Austin, why a Hall of Fame induction doesn’t make sense now, and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his history with Steve Austin and Undertaker: “First of all, Stone Cold Steve Austin was managed by me in WCW before he came to WWE. In between WCW and WWE, Steve Austin stopped off in ECW, which I owned at the time. So I’ve known Steve Austin for over 30 years and I’m very proud of him and I thought it was very smart for him to wrestle his last match instead of stepping up and trying one more run against The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

“As for the Undertaker. I’ve managed him as well in WCW. As he has revealed in the past few weeks during some interviews, I was one of the people that facilitated his move to WWE and to become The Undertaker, and I also applaud his decision to enter the Hall of Fame, signifying the end of The Undertaker’s career, before he got itchy, and decided to step up one more time against The Tribal Chief, to get smashed, the same way Brock Lesnar did at WrestleMania this past Sunday. So I have enjoyed both Austin and Undertaker’s final bow, and I encourage others to take final vows before they step into the ring with Roman Reigns and get hurt.”

On a possible Hall of Fame induction: “Yeah, I have absolutely no desire to go into the Hall of Fame. Well, I am the ‘Special Counsel’ to ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns. I’m putting together a Hall of Fame run simply based on what we do as The Undisputed Champion right now, let alone everything else that has been accomplished beforehand. So while we’re in the middle of this run, it would make no sense for me to go into the Hall of Fame.”