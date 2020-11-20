Paul Heyman On Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns At Survivor Series, His Career Highlight As RAW Executive Director

In a recent interview with talkSPORT (h/t Fightful), Paul Heyman discussed the upcoming Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre match at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, how McIntyre is secondary to Reigns, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Paul Heyman on Drew McIntyre being secondary to Roman Reigns and their upcoming match at Survivor Series: “If Drew McIntyre wasn’t in a new stratosphere every day, every Monday, I wouldn’t be intrigued with him stepping into the ring with Roman Reigns. The fact is that several years ago, on television, I told Roman Reigns at the time, he was the right guy, in the right place, at the wrong time. Because it wasn’t time for him to emerge as the single biggest superstar in all of WWE, be it RAW, SmackDown, NXT and indeed, all of sports entertainment. Now is that time for Roman Reigns. The problem here is that Drew McIntyre is a god sent to WWE. A magnificent performer. A tremendous human being. A fantastic representative of the WWE brand. He will end up with a championship reign that will be deserving of the Mount Rushmore of championship reigns.

“The problem is that Drew McIntyre is the right guy, at the right place, at the wrong time. Because Drew McIntyre is always going to be the biggest superstar with the secondary championship because it’s not the championship that makes the man, it’s the man that makes the championship. And the – T-H-E – the biggest single superstar in all of WWE, right now, is Roman Reigns. And deservedly so. And Roman Reigns this Sunday will demonstrate why he is the biggest superstar, the most important champion. And Drew McIntyre, as great as he is – and he is great – is going to have to accept the fact that he secondary to Roman Reigns.”

On his role as executive director of RAW being a career highlight: ““I’m one of those people that enjoy the behind the scenes aspect as much as I enjoy the on-camera aspects of this industry,” he finished. “And it’s two totally different spiritual highs that I’m blessed enough to be able to enjoy in my life. Working as the executive director of RAW was a career highlight for me. I enjoyed every single solitary minute of the job and the biggest reason I enjoyed it so much was because I got to work with so many insanely talented people, such as the names you mentioned. I’m very proud of your accomplishments and very proud of the individuals themselves for the success that they have all achieved through the greatness of the performances that they overdelivered.”