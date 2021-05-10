Paul Heyman Wants the ECW Fanbase Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman is looking to drum up support to see fans inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame — specifically, the ECW fans. Heyman took to Twitter on Sunday and argued for the induction of the ECW fanbase into the 2022 Hall of Fame.

Heyman wrote of the legendarily passionate ECW fans:

“Let’s start talking about NEXT YEAR’s @WWE #HOF, shall we? I hereby nominate … The #ECW audience! If there was ever a worthy #HallOfFame induction … INDUCT or WE RIOT!”

The 2022 Hall of Fame will likely take place over WrestleMania 38 weekend.