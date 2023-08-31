Paul Heyman Says He Envisioned Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Lasting This Long

Paul Heyman says he always envisioned Roman Reigns’ championship reign lasting this long. Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for three years now, and added the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 Night 2. Heyman spoke with this week’s The Bump about Reigns’ historic title reign, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On if he envisioned that Reigns would have this kind of run back at Payback 2020: “Yes… Yes, and I envision it three years from now, and three years after that, and three years after that.”

On Reigns’ title reign: “Roman Reigns wanted to be the greatest of all time. Roman Reigns wanted to solidify his legacy. Roman Reigns knew that he had peaked as the big dog, and there was nowhere left for him to go. Four WrestleMania main events, multiple heavyweight championships. What more could Roman Reigns have pulled off? Then he realized there is more. There is a higher mountaintop. There is more greatness to pursue. There is the claim that John Cena could be the greatest of all time. There is the claim that Bruno Sammartino was the greatest champion of all time. These were all goals that Roman Reigns said, ‘We’re gonna go after them one by one, and like snipers, we’re gonna pick them off.’ So that’s what ended up doing. So yes, when Roman Reigns went after the championship, I knew he was going to be reigning at least this long, if not far longer. I knew the legacy that we were going to create, and we’re just getting started around here.”