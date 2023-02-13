Paul Heyman ‘Erases’ Sami Zayn From Smackdown Pic

Paul Heyman has wiped Sami Zayn from a pic taken at this past week’s WWE Smackdown. Heyman took to Twitter to use the Super Bowl ad for the Google Pixel 7 as a way to hype Zayn vs. Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, as you can see below.

Heyman wrote:

“I don’t care much 4 the #SuperBowl since the finish is pre-determined, but really liked that commercial w/ the new “make ’em disappear” technology. I used it w/ @SamiZayn, which is a spoiler for next Saturday’s @WWE #EliminationChamber, when @WWERomanReigns makes Sami disappear!”