Paul Heyman ‘Erases’ Sami Zayn From Smackdown Pic
Paul Heyman has wiped Sami Zayn from a pic taken at this past week’s WWE Smackdown. Heyman took to Twitter to use the Super Bowl ad for the Google Pixel 7 as a way to hype Zayn vs. Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, as you can see below.
Heyman wrote:
“I don’t care much 4 the #SuperBowl since the finish is pre-determined, but really liked that commercial w/ the new “make ’em disappear” technology. I used it w/ @SamiZayn, which is a spoiler for next Saturday’s @WWE #EliminationChamber, when @WWERomanReigns makes Sami disappear!”
I don't care much 4 the #SuperBowl since the finish is pre-determined, but really liked that commercial w/ the new "make 'em disappear" technology. I used it w/ @SamiZayn, which is a spoiler for next Saturday's @WWE #EliminationChamber, when @WWERomanReigns makes Sami disappear! pic.twitter.com/IOmTBQHj0K
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) February 13, 2023
