– During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Bloodline special counsel Paul Heyman discussed how he accepts a warm reception going into WrestleMania 40 with The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. This year’s WrestleMania 40 will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the old stomping grounds for Heyman’s ECW promotion.

Heyman said on Philadelphia (via Fightful), “They are such a good crowd because they were trained to be by Paul Heyman. They will continue on that legacy because they will have plenty of reason to stand, cheer, holler, stomp, and go crazy in acknowledgment of the greatness of their Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.”

WrestleMania 40 will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6-7. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.