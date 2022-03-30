Paul Heyman Explains How AEW Can’t Match WWE’s Market Dominance or WrestleMania

– While speaking to the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, WWE talent Paul Heyman discussed AEW. Heyman noted that he has no problem praising AEW if they do something that’s “worth being put over,” but he also explained that the company is a “long way away from” WWE’s level of “market dominance.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Paul Heyman on not having a problem putting over AEW: “I have no problem putting AEW over if AEW does things that’s worth being put over. I don’t live in a bubble. I would also offer to anybody that wonders why I would b so willing to put over the competition…if you look at WrestleMania and you look at the fact that over the course of these two days, WWE has sold more tickets, and I have to call the two nights one event, we sold more tickets to this event, this WrestleMania than any other event in WWE history. Combine the two nights. With that in mind, and the spectacle that this show will be, and you combine that with the worldwide publicity that it’s going to garner and the fact that the entire industry is focused on what’s going to happen at WrestleMania and therefore what comes out of WrestleMania.”

On how AEW can’t match WrestleMania: “I would argue the case that I could sit here and praise AEW all day long, they can’t match what we’re about to do [at WrestleMania]. Until they are in a position to match what we do [at WrestleMania], I’m not that concerned with praising the competition because they are still a long way away from what we do and our level of success and our market dominance. Do I watch AEW? of course I do, but I also watch everything else that’s out there as well. If I can get my hands on Buenos Aires Championship wrestling, I’d watch it. if I can get my hands on Antarctica All-Star Wrestling, if there is such a thing, I’d watch it. I watch anything to do with this industry.”