Paul Heyman Explains Betrayal Of Roman Reigns On WWE Raw, CM Punk Returns In Main Event

Paul Heyman provided an explanation for his turning on Roman Reigns on this week’s WWE Raw. Heyman joined with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 to help the Monday Night Messiah defeat CM Punk and Roman Reigns, and he spoke on Monday’s episode during a confrontation with Jey Uso to explain his betrayal of the Tribal Chief.

Heyman talked about how he took Reigns and turned him into the Tribal Chief, only to have Reigns abandon him after losing at WrestleMania 40 to Cody Rhodes. Heyman noted that Solo Sikoa and the New Bloodline nearly ended his career, and that Reigns only returned to get his Ula Fala back instead of avenging his attack.

Heyman then said that Seth Rollins has to become the World Heavyweight Champion, which led to a match taking place on tonight’s Raw in the main event. Bron Breakker got involved but Sami Zayn came down to even the odds, and then CM Punk came down to attack Breakker and then Rollins with a chair. The segment ended with Rollins, Breakker and Heyman outside the ring while Zayn and Punk yelled at them.