Paul Heyman Believes There May Be ‘Extra Innings’ To Bloodline’s Story

Paul Heyman said that The Bloodline’s arc was only in the ‘third inning’ after last year’s WrestleMania, and he believes the story could go on for quite a while still. Heyman was asked about the innings quote while during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on The Roku Channel and noted that he’s less interested in using that analogy these days, but added that if they’re doing so than the Bloodline’s storyline has a ways to go.

“Every time I talk about innings, it gets shoved up my tuchus,” Heyman noted (per Fightful). “Also, I’ve kind of gotten away from baseball analogies because I’ve learned in my experience that baseball is fake.”

He continued, “Whatever inning that we’re in, we’re dominating that inning and it’s a game that I would suggest may go into many extra innings as well and some of that we have to give credit to the final boss, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, for adding a whole new set of layers and therefore innings to the story of The Bloodline.”

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.