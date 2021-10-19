WWE News: Paul Heyman Gives ‘Spoiler’ For WWE Crown Jewel, Undertaker on Canvas 2 Canvas

– Paul Heyman has dropped a “spoiler” for this week’s WWE Crown Jewel in a new promo. Heyman posted a video to his Instagram hyping the PPV, which will see Roman Reigns defend his WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar.

Heyman captioned the video:

“EXCLUSIVE! SPOILER FOR @WWE #CROWNJEWEL! @romanreigns vs BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR … This Thursday – LIVE on @peacocktv and @wwenetwork I hate to spoil the ending of what is the biggest box office match of 2021, but … Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is @paulheyman, and I will be walking down the aisle at #CrownJewel with the reigning defending undisputed #WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion … and I assure you, I will be leaving #CrownJewel with the #WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion!”

