Paul Heyman Says He Gets Better With Every Performance, Is The GOAT Manager

Paul Heyman agreed with several fans on Twitter who called him the greatest wrestling manager of all time. He listed the clients he’s had over the years and talked about how he always strives to be better than before.

He wrote: “I thank you for your recognition. Yes, I am the #GOAT. That, for the record, is undisputed and by now, uncontroverted. For the record …I was BFF with @cmpunk (longest reigning champion of the modern era). #Advocate to @BrockLesnar (broke that record). #SpecialCounsel and #Wiseman to @WWERomanReigns (smashed all records)! You damn right I get better with each and every single performance. If I’m not better tomorrow than I am today … and better 2 days from now than I am tomorrow … then I’m resting on my laurels, and there’s waaaaaaaaaaaaaaay too many people out there who are comfortable doing that. That’s not a way to own property on the Island of Relevancy!”

I thank you for your recognition. Yes, I am the #GOAT. That, for the record, is undisputed and by now, uncontroverted. For the record … I was BFF with @cmpunk (longest reigning champion of the modern era).#Advocate to @BrockLesnar (broke that record).#SpecialCounsel and… https://t.co/pkJgF1kUos — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 8, 2024