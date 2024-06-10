Paul Heyman Set To Headline The Big Event in NYC This October

Paul Heyman’s official website has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will headline The Big Event in New York City this October. The post reads:

Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 9th, as it will be a rare opportunity for you to meet our boss, The WWE Hall of Fame Wiseman himself, Paul Heyman as he headlines The Big Event in New York. It needs to be noted, Paul has already made his first public statement regarding his appearance, and he’s promising something way out of the ordinary. On Instagram Stories, Paul stated, “This Will Be, Without Question, THEEEE Most Unique Appearance and Fan Experience in the History of The Big Event … and That’s Not a Prediction, That’s a Spoiler!

Meanwhile, The Big Event wrote on Instagram: “This November the EX in Big Event EXS STANDS FOR EXTREME!

HEADLINE GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT! Ladies and Gentleman, his name is… PAUL HEYMAN and he is THE HEADLINE GUEST for The Big Event EXS Saturday November 9th coming to you from Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood New York!!!

Manager of champions, commentator, hall of famer and one of, if not THE most influential minds in Professional Wrestling history. Paul’s vision for ECW paved the way for the WWF attitude era and changed the course of wrestling history forever, and that was only the beginning. The advocate for the Beast Incarnate and The Wiseman for the Bloodline, Paul continues to elevate icons into immortals, forever enshrining him in the WWE Hall of Fame.

This is an incredibly rare opportunity to meet THE MOST EXTREME man in pro wrestling, a very limited number of tickets will be sold. VIPS and more are available NOW!”