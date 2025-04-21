Paul Heyman Says He’ll Help Seth Rollins Have a Roman Reigns-Like Rise

Paul Heyman plans to give Seth Rollins the Roman Reigns treatment coming out of WrestleMania 41. Heyman turned on Reigns and CM Punk at night one of WrestleMania, allying with Rollins and helping him win the main event. Heyman’s role as an adviser to Reigns helped the Tribal Chief climb to the top of WWE, and he said on the Pat McAfee Show that he will do the same for Rollins.

“Seth Rollins is exactly where Roman Reigns was in August 2020,” Heyman said (per Fightful). “Roman Reigns was a multi-time WrestleMania main eventer, multi-time WWE Heavyweight Champion, multi-time Universal Heavyweight Champion, he had been on top for eight years in WWE. The Big Dog was as big of a name in WWE as he possibly could be, and then he sat on a couch next to Paul Heyman and the Tribal Chief was born and tell me anybody who truly remembers The Big Dog today.”

Heyman continued, “That’s exactly where Seth Rollins is today. Everything you’ve seen Seth Rollins accomplish has led him up to this point in his career, and the same transformation of The Big Dog into the global record-breaking box office attraction known as the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is the same step up that Seth Rollins takes starting tonight.”

Rollins and Heyman have not yet been confirmed as appearing on tonight’s Raw.