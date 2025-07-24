Paul Heyman On How He Approached His Role In WWE 2K25’s Showcase Mode

Paul Heyman appears in the Showcase Mode of WWE 2K25, something he says he approached with “great reverence.” Heyman spoke with Metro for a new interview promoting the game’s latest DLC pack and was asked about his appearance in the Showcase Mode.

“I approached it with the respect for the history of the entire industry and for that family that anyone that understands or has studied the history should have,” Heyman said. “I approached it with great reverence, there are so many gamers now that are going to learn about an actual education within a video game.”

He continued, “Imagine that! So if you want to go to a wrestling college, or you want to go to WWE University, your professor’s name is Paul Heyman.”

The new DLC is titled “Fearless” and released earlier this week. It includes New Jack, Penta, Jordynne Grace, and more.