WWE News: Paul Heyman Hypes The Bump Appearance, Top 10 Raw Moments

September 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is set to appear on WWE’s The Bump tomorrow, and filmed a video promoting his appearance. The Bump posted the video to social media that you can see below. Heyman introduces himself and says that he’s “agreed to lower myself to probably the lowest point in my career” to appear on the show and preview Clash of Champions:

– WWE posted the top 10 moments from this week’s Raw, which you can see below:

