Paul Heyman Hypes Roman Reigns Asserting His Dominance Tonight
– Paul Heyman tweeted on tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions 2020 event and hyped Roman Reigns asserting his dominance later tonight. You can check out his tweet below.
Paul Heyman wrote, “TONIGHT! The #TribalChief asserts his dominance as the Reigns-ing Defending Undisputed @WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion, and will do so against his own blood, his own cousin #JeyUso. The Island of Relevancy has room for only one ruler, and his name is @WWERomanReigns!”
Roman Reigns will defend his Universal title later tonight against Jey Uso at Clash of Champions. The event will start with the Kickoff show at 6:00 pm EST. Be sure to tune into 411’s live coverage later tonight.
