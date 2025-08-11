Paul Heyman On Why He’s Happy He Got To See John Cena Turn Heel

Paul Heyman recently appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show and discussed John Cena’s heel turn, why he was happy to see Cena do it, the audience response, and more. Highlights of his comments are below (h/t WrestlingInc).

On how the audience responded to Cena as a heel: “It opened my eyes to the fact that this is an audience that is here to see stars and performances. As much as they are rooted in the storylines, they are there to appreciate the twisted performance art known as professional wrestling in WWE. And here’s how I knew: the moment [mimics Cena’s entrance theme] and John Cena comes out, that place went nuts. [But when he got in the ring] Boo him out of the building as a heel. And the moment they saw the red light go off and knew the show was over, and he’s standing there in the ring, they all gave him a standing ovation because it’s his last time as an in-ring performer in that city. And they’re all chanting, ‘Thank you, Cena.’ So the audience knew their role. And that’s fascinating to watch.”

On why he is happy to have seen the Cena heel turn even if it didn’t work as expected: “It was just fascinating to watch. I’m glad he got to do it, too, because I hate ‘what ifs.’ What if John Cena had ever turned heel? Oh man, we’ll never know. Well, now we know. Now we know what would have happened. The ‘what ifs’ I like are for the future; I can’t stand them for the past. And that would have been a ‘what if’ that we all would have asked. And I thought he delivered. I thought he took it as far as he could possibly take it. He even took it places I didn’t think he was going to. And he put his heart, his soul, and his passion into it. And it was a risk for him to do that.”

On the risks Cena took turning heel: “Number one, that man sells a lot of merchandise. He makes a lot of money on merchandise. Number two, hey, you never know who you’re going to piss off. So John Cena has much bigger deals in Hollywood than I do, and you don’t know what studio head you’re going to pi*s off.”

Cena is set to face Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31st.