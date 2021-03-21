Paul Heyman Jokes About Charly Caruso Getting Pulled From TV During Talking Smack (Video)

– As previously reported, WWE broadcaster Charly Caruso has been pulled from TV due to alleged heat on her backstage. You might have noticed that Paul Heyman made reference to the Caruso situation on yesterday’s edition of Talking Smack. A clip of Paul Heman joking about the situation has now gone viral and is making the rounds online.

During an interview segment with Apollo Crews, Paul Heyman openly stated in reference to host Kayla Braxton, “Ladies and gentlemen… we got rid of the wrong female journalist around here.” Braxton is then shown putting her head down and raising her hand to her forehead in reaction to Heyman’s comment.

You can view the clip of Heyman making the joke from that segment below.