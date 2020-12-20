wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman On Kevin Owens’ Talking Smack Appearance, Booker T Previews TLC
– Paul Heyman just doesn’t think he and Kevin Owens are meant to get along after their Talking Smack interaction. Heyman posted to Twitter with a pic of the two from Friday night’s special episode of the after-show, posting:
“Some people were meant to sit next to each other …
Some people were meant to just not get along …
… and some people were meant to not get along sitting next to each other.”
Some people were meant to sit next to each other …
Some people were meant to just not get along …
… and some people were meant to not get along sitting next to each other. #TalkingSmack @WWE @WWERomanReigns #WWETLC2020 @FightOwensFight @WWEonFOX @btsportwwe @jacobu @FS1 pic.twitter.com/LYO9qnfOQ7
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 19, 2020
– A new clip from Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast has Booker previewing tonight’s TLC:
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Heavy Machinery Story Featured In Liv Morgan Documentary
- Backstage Rumor on Impact Wrestling Contracts Expiring Sooner Than Originally Expected
- Ryback on Not Wanting to Be Paired Up With Paul Heyman, His 2015 WWE Contract Talks Breaking Down
- Edge Shuts Down Twitter User Criticizing Photo With Wife Beth Phoenix