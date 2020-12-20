wrestling / News

WWE News: Paul Heyman On Kevin Owens’ Talking Smack Appearance, Booker T Previews TLC

December 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paul Heyman Kevin Owens Talking Smack

– Paul Heyman just doesn’t think he and Kevin Owens are meant to get along after their Talking Smack interaction. Heyman posted to Twitter with a pic of the two from Friday night’s special episode of the after-show, posting:

“Some people were meant to sit next to each other …

Some people were meant to just not get along …

… and some people were meant to not get along sitting next to each other.”

– A new clip from Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast has Booker previewing tonight’s TLC:

