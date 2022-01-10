wrestling / News

Paul Heyman Name-Drops CM Punk While Talking About His Accomplishments

January 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Paul Heyman WWE Raw

A post on from the WWE on FOX Twitter account noted that Brock Lesnar has been the WWE champion in three different decades now. Paul Heyman was next to him in each picture. In a reply, Heyman noted that he has managed the top WWE champion in three different decades as well, name-dropping AEW’s CM Punk in the process.

He wrote: “Thank you, @WWEonFOX, for ACKNOWLEDGING @BrockLesnar’s dominance over the course of 3 different decades. AHEM…how about ACKNOWLEDGING I’ve advocated/special counseled/”managed” the top @WWE champion in those same 3 decades (Brock, Big Show, Angle, RVD, Punk, Roman)…

