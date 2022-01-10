Paul Heyman Name-Drops CM Punk While Talking About His Accomplishments

A post on from the WWE on FOX Twitter account noted that Brock Lesnar has been the WWE champion in three different decades now. Paul Heyman was next to him in each picture. In a reply, Heyman noted that he has managed the top WWE champion in three different decades as well, name-dropping AEW’s CM Punk in the process.

He wrote: “Thank you, @WWEonFOX, for ACKNOWLEDGING @BrockLesnar’s dominance over the course of 3 different decades. AHEM…how about ACKNOWLEDGING I’ve advocated/special counseled/”managed” the top @WWE champion in those same 3 decades (Brock, Big Show, Angle, RVD, Punk, Roman)…”

20 years.

WWE Champion in 3 different decades. There's no one quite like The Beast. pic.twitter.com/CG1t4plZvH — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 9, 2022