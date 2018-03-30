Paul Heyman Has No Idea What to Expect For WrestleMania Week One-Man Show

– Paul Heyman spoke with Newsweek promoting his “An Evening with Paul Heyman” show that will take place on April 5th in New Orleans before WrestleMania. Highlights from the interview are below:

On the concept of the show: “I’m interested in this event because there’s nothing for me to do except be prepared to riff. Ever since the first show we did in London, we came to the realization that the show is truly in the hands of the audience. This is taking the concept of audience participation to the extreme because we let the audience dictate what they want to see.”

On making an open offer to Will Ospreay to join EVOLVE at his London show in 2106: “All these things were happening and you can see Ospreay and Marty Scurll in the front row so people were buzzing about that and people didn’t want, in my opinion, to go down the traditional route. So much that they wanted to ask, so we interrupted the format probably 2-3 minutes into the show and opened up the show to the audience.We have access to each other in this intimate setting. You dictate the pace, you dictate the show, you script where we take this event and let’s see what happens. It’s the same thing as getting a band on stage and having the audience call out the playlist, we’ll play what you want to hear. That’s the format that we chose and it worked swimmingly in Manchester and Glasgow as well.”

On his back and forth with audience members during the show: “It’s akin to a sparring session with Brock Lesnar in that you think you know what you’re walking into, but when you find out the reality it’s a whole lot more intense than you dreamt it to be possible. And the best example I can give of that is what was asked of me in London about the creative process of conquering the streak. And I gave people a very real answer about who Brock Lesnar truly is. And, admittedly, prefaced it and ended it with ‘this is a conspiracy theory that I’m offering you.’ But how much of this conspiracy theory is rooted in the truth and how do you know how much of it is hype for Brock Lesnar?”

On if he has any idea what to expect this year: “No, and that’s the reason why I do the show. I don’t know what to expect except for an exhilarating ride that the hyper-interactive crowd gets to push their own limits not only in terms of provocative questions regarding the industry, but also about personalities that have intrigued them over the years and potential scenarios that they like to throw out as their own ideas. It’s really a wild ride because you’re saying to an audience ‘here’s your chance to be uninhibited.’”

On not having any ‘off-limits’ questions: “I enjoy engaging with the audience, so what happens once the audience realizes they are being respected they take the show in a very fun direction. You stop hearing questions like ‘Why does this guy suck so bad?’ you start to lose the troll aspect of the audience and you gain their trust and they start talking about ‘How did you get the Sandman’s music to play in ECW One-Night Stand? This guy came back what were your real feelings about him? What would you feel if this scenario played out? How close were you really to doing this instead of that?’ You find the questions become so much more thought-provoking because the audience doesn’t feel limited by parameters that are set.”