wrestling / News
Paul Heyman No Longer A Part of WWE Talking Smack, Change Said To Be Permanent
July 9, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Paul Heyman has been removed from WWE Talking Smack and the change is said to be a permanent one, not a “one week thing.” The show, which runs on Peacock, was hosted by Kayla Braxton and Pat McAfee this past week. The reason is unclear other than it was just something WWE decided to do.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Potential Complication For John Cena Appearing At WWE SummerSlam
- Brock Lesnar Reportedly Not Set For Summerslam, WWE Still Working on Deal For Return
- Backstage Note on Chris Jericho Bump from June 30 Edition of AEW Dynamite
- Paul Heyman Sparks Rumors of Brock Lesnar Return With Social Media Photo Change