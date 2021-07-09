wrestling / News

Paul Heyman No Longer A Part of WWE Talking Smack, Change Said To Be Permanent

July 9, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Edge Paul Heyman

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Paul Heyman has been removed from WWE Talking Smack and the change is said to be a permanent one, not a “one week thing.” The show, which runs on Peacock, was hosted by Kayla Braxton and Pat McAfee this past week. The reason is unclear other than it was just something WWE decided to do.

