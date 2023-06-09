Paul Heyman Still Not Used To Seeing Brock Lesnar Come At Him & Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman has had a long association with Brock Lesnar, but it still amazes him when he sees Lesnar come into the ring. Heyman spoke about his association with Lesnar on Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin and talked about being taken aback when Lesnar came into the ring the night after WrestleMania 39 when he and Roman Reigns were there.

“I was standing in the ring this past Monday. We are taping this on the Wednesday after WrestleMania,” Heyman said (per Fightful). “I’m standing in the ring with Roman Reigns, who’s an impressive individual. Let’s just state that for the record. I mean, this is not a slouch standing there. This is someone that looks like a man because he is one. I’m standing in the ring, and Brock Lesnar’s music hits, and Brock walks out in his fight gear. I looked at Roman, and I went, ‘Holy f**k, look at that!’”

He continued, “After all these years, I’m still not used to being out there watching him come at us. I’m used to being on the other side of that. I’m used to walking out with him, looking at the faces of people going, ‘Holy f**k, look at that!’ Roman looks at me and he says, ‘Yeah, now you know what we all saw.’ I just said, ‘Man, he is freaking huge. Holy shit! What the f**k?’ When I said that, I realized the camera is picking us up, and I did say, ‘My Tribal Chief.’ He just looks at me, and he says, ‘Man, it just never ceases to amaze me. Standing here, watching him, and when he circles you like a shark, you realize I’m in for a physical evening.”