Paul Heyman Vows To ‘Nuke the Island of Relevancy’ After Last Night’s WWE Raw

Paul Heyman is none too happy about how last night’s WWE Raw ended, and has vowed that his group will “nuke the Island of Relevancy.” Last night’s show saw CM Punk win the gauntlet match in the main event to punch his ticket to SummerSlam, last eliminating Bron Breakker. When Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked Punk and Jey Uso after the match, Roman Reigns returned and fought the two off, including two Superman Punches to Breakker.

Heyman posted to Twitter late Monday night, writing:

“Just landed home in New York. This was supposed to be @BronBreakkerWWE’s night. We are going to nuke the Island of Relevancy!”

