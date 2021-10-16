Paul Heyman on How Pat McAfee Has Impressed Him With His Work on WWE SmackDown

– Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Rick Ucchino, special counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, had high praise for WWE SmackDown broadcaster Pat McAfee and also The Street Profits and Bianca Belair. Below are some highlights.

Heyman on how McAfee has impressed him: “Multiple people, when they are on their game, multiple people. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Stephanie McMahon. Pat McAfee actually has impressed the hell out of me. McAfee, during the breaks, will stand up on the announce table and entertain the live audience, and Pat Mcafee understands the interaction between the person holding the microphone and those in the audience watching the person holding the microphone. I’ve become a huge admirer of his contributions to the WWE.”

His thoughts on The Street Profits: “The Street Profits, love the Street Profits. They are just magnificent, and Bianca Belair just, as well, improves and steps up on her game every single, solitary performance.”

The Street Profits and Bianca Belair were drafted to the Raw roster earlier this month.