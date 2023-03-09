– During a recent interview with the SI Media podcast, The Bloodline special counsel Paul Heyman discussed his in-ring promo segment with Cody Rhodes that took place last month on WWE Raw. You can check out Heyman’s comments and a clip below (via WrestlingInc.com):

“That was everything you dream about as a performer, and Cody just set it up masterfully. He told his tale. He took this villainous performer, this person that is attached to the Tribal Chief, the ‘special counsel,’ this ‘wise man,’ this slimy, sleazy scumbag that’s presented on television as Paul Heyman, and within five minutes of him speaking, you have the audience chanting, ‘Thank you, Paul,’ and you have the audience crying based on something I did on a personal level for his father 22 years ago.”