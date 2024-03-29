Paul Heyman Reflects On Origin Of His Working With Roman Reigns On WWE TV

Paul Heyman recently looked back on the start of his work with Roman Reigns on WWE and how it came about. Heyman spoke on the Rich Eisen Show about aligning with Reigns on TV and how it came about backstage.

“Well, Roman and I had been talking about working together for many years and the timing was never right in that WWE was presenting him as the big dog, as the big hero, this WrestleMania main eventer to follow in the steps of John Cena and I was the advocate for Brock Lesnar and leaving that position would’ve been insane,” Heyman recalled (per Fightful). “I also then became executive director of Monday Night Raw. The pandemic hits and Brock Lesnar wraps up his time in WWE and goes off to Saskatchewan to hunt and kill what he puts on the family’s dinner plate. The entire landscape of sports and entertainment is changing and Roman Reigns had taken time off because his wife had given birth to another set of twin boys and also because of the pandemic and his health concerns regarding staying safe for his family during this unfathomable health crisis that was gripping the entire world.”

He continued, “In August 2020, when I’m Brock Lesnar free, I’m no longer the executive director of Raw, so I’m in the Ocean of obscurity at that point and Roman Reigns agrees to come back to WWE if he’s allowed to portray himself and we get a chance to work together. He rescued me from the ocean of obscurity, pulled me onto the island of relevancy with him, and we have been together ever since.”

Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.