Paul Heyman on the Adjustment to Working Without Live Fans During the Pandemic

– Speaking to NOLA.com, Paul Heyman discussed dealing with not having fans live during the pandemic, how that was an adjustment, and viewing the audience as a character in the performance. Below are some highlights:

Heyman on the adjustment of working in wrestling without the fans present during the pandemic: “The biggest adjustment for me was the rhythm. I’ve always gone out to the ring very cognizant of the fact that I’m a member of a band, and I’m making music with the other members of the band. The identities of those members is the live audience.”

Paul Heyman on how he views the audience: “I see the audience en masse. You try to seduce as much of the crowd as possible, to be invested in your message, and the only way to do that is to present yourself to all of them, not one of them or some of them.”

On how he plays to the audience: “I can play the audience as my instrument. I can ride their display of emotions to what I’m saying to make the best music possible to those living it in person or watching it at home.”

On viewing the audience as a character: “It’s a collaborative effort with the audience. If the audience isn’t a character in the performance, then you’re leaving out your greatest asset.”