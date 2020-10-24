wrestling / News
Paul Heyman on What It Takes to be a ‘Paul Heyman Guy,’ Says He Is a ‘Roman Reigns Guy’
– During last night’s episode of WWE Talking Smack, Paul Heyman, the manger for WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, made an appearance, and he spoke about what is needed to be a Paul Heyman Guy. Below is a clip and an excerpt from the show of Heyman explaining what is needed to be a Heyman Guy:
“A subservience to the bigger vision from both the talent and a willingness to do everything and everything to serve that talent from me. If I don’t believe — I can’t sit here and read a script written for me by writers. I’ve never been good at it. If that was my job, I would have lasted six months in this business. I would have sucked at it Everything I said about all of the names that you mentioned, from CM Punk, to RVD, to Rey Mysterio, to Brock Lesnar, and to Roman Reigns, and for the record, I don’t think Roman Reigns is a ‘Paul Heyman Guy,’ I think Paul Heyman is a ‘Roman Reigns Guy.'”
Reigns is set to face Jey Uso later this Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 in a Hell in a Cell I Quit Match. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
"What makes the perfect Heyman guy?" – @BookerT5x to @HeymanHustle #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/9T0sCpY3OA
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- John Silver Thought He Was Getting Fired From AEW After Hitting Tony Khan In The Face With Mustard Packet
- Doc Gallows On Impact Wrestling Letting Talent Try To Get Over On Their Own
- WWE Having Talent Undergo Mandatory Counseling On Heathy Relationships
- Bret Hart Says He Once Pitched Having A Cat As a Cornerman In WCW