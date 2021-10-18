Paul Heyman On Who Else He’d Take On As A Client, His Issues With Kayla Braxton, More

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Paul Heyman spoke about possibly taking on another client and just what his issues with Kayla Braxton are on WWE TV. Here are highlights:

On if anyone could be on the level of Roman Reigns: “No. But can they be in the ring with Roman Reigns? Absolutely. Absolutely. Drew McIntyre belongs in the ring with Roman Reigns. And it’s a pleasure to watch Roman Reigns smash Drew McIntyre. Xavier Woods, who upset Bobby Lashley on an episode of RAW, obviously deserves to be in the ring with Roman Reigns. And it would be a pleasure to watch Roman Reigns smash Xavier Woods. Kofi Kingston is a former world heavyweight champion, deserves to be in the ring with Roman Reigns. It would be a pleasure to watch Roman Reigns smash Kofi Kingston. It would be a pleasure to watch Roman Reigns smash Humberto Carrillo. It would be a pleasure to watch Roman Reigns smash Angel Garza. There are a plethora of potential challengers coming over from RAW, from NXT, that should be in the ring with Roman Reigns, so that Roman Reigns can demonstrate his superiority in a declarative statement. The same way he did at WrestleMania when he beat Edge and Daniel Bryan, and stacked them on top of each other like it was a handicap match, and pinned them both.”

On Kayla Braxton: “I don’t … I like Kayla. I think Kayla has great taste in men, because she has such a crush on me. I don’t dislike Kayla at all. I think Kayla’s a remarkably talented person, but she’s a stalker, and she’s stalking me, and she’s bothering me. And she’s nagging me. And she pokes pokes, pokes, pokes, pokes, pokes, every time, with her freaking questions, and her interrogatories. It’s like being in a deposition. It’s just like, ‘Leave me alone. Go bug somebody else. Bug you. She has two hours, you should call her right now, if she’s awake. Oh, it’s only noon at this moment. God knows if she’s up at this hour. But you should call her now and have her on for a couple of hours, and talk to her, and gossip. That’s what she does, she gossips. She’d love to talk about superheroes. She thinks she’s Wonder Woman. But I have nothing against her. I like her very much.”

On what to expect when Brock Lesnar appears on WWE TV: “I’ll use a politically incorrect word, especially for the family-friendly WWE. What do I expect from Brock Lesnar? Violence. Nothing short of it. He’s a violent man, another politically incorrect word. Violence and violent, oh, we don’t like those words, but that’s Brock Lesnar. I mean, the man has spent the past year and a half in Saskatchewan, feeding his family whatever prey he kills out in the wilderness of Saskatchewan. His children eat moose meat and Sasquatch meat, because that’s what he goes out and hunts, and puts on the dinner table.”