Paul Heyman Pays Tribute To Late Wrestling Photographer Bob Mulrenin

As previously reported, wrestling photographer Bob Mulrenin passed away at the age of 58. The wrestling world continues to pay tribute to Mulrenin, including Paul Heyman. Mulrenin provided photographs for the Heyman Hustle during his career.

Heyman wrote on Facebook: “As many of you know, photographer Bob Mulrenin, who has been contributing to the Hustle since we launched, passed away. I’ve known Bob since 1980, and have never heard a single human being say one bad thing about Bob. There’s a very good reason for that. There was nothing bad to say about Bob! Bob was a righteous dude. A quality person. And he loved doing his job. On the gallery below, we’re presenting a look back at some of Bob’s more memorable contributions to the Hustle. RIP Bob Mulrenin. I assure you, sir, you shall be remembered fondly!