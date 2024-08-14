Paul Heyman Teases There’s Plenty To Go In New Stage Of The Bloodline Storyline

Roman Reigns has returned to kick off the next chapter of The Bloodline’s storyline, and Paul Heyman reflected on what’s to come. Heyman was asked what’s next for the story now that Reigns has returned and is targeting Solo Sikoa during his interview with Newsweek, and you can see some highlights below:

On Reigns return without the title: “Up until [SummerSlam 2024], you have never seen Roman Reigns in an extended piece of business on television and not be the champion. He has been the champion this entire run. The entire Bloodline story has been with Roman Reigns as champion.”

On the next phase of the Bloodline’s storyline: “We are now in a new era of the Bloodline story with Roman Reigns as not the champion. How does he correct that? How does he take back the name of The Tribal Chief? Who is the Head of the Table, Solo or Roman Reigns? Jimmy is not here. Jey is not here. The Wiseman is not back yet. How does Roman Reigns deal with those on his own?… Is this a revenge yarn like an old spaghetti western where one man goes back, cleans up the village, and gets his revenge?” Heyman asked. “Or it is a revenge yarn where he can’t do it by himself, even if he has to? What are the twists and turns that happen then?”

On the story still having a lot of room to go: “We have a long road ahead of us. All I can say is, for me, how I see the trajectory of it and the many ways we can go about it, it’s going to be fascinating and will hopefully put our past four years of work to shame.”